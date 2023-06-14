Authorities respond to plane crash in Watertown

WATERTOWN, Wis. (WKOW) — A small plane crashed in Watertown Wednesday morning.
27 News' ABC affiliate in Milwaukee confirmed the plane crashed near Watertown High School at Brandt Quirk Park. The park is closed.
Footage from a helicopter shows the plane fell within a wooded area. Part of the park is taped off.
The National Transportation Safety Board said on Twitter it's investigating the crash.
NTSB investigating the crash of a Mooney M20R aircraft near Watertown, Wisconsin.— NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) June 14, 2023
No other information was immediately available about the crash.27 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as we learn more.