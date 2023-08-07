Driver cited after crashing into bicyclist in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WKOW) -- Authorities responded to McKee Road and Nesbitt Road after a vehicle hit a bicyclist early Monday morning.
According to the Fitchburg Police Department, a call came in around 5:50 a.m. reporting that a vehicle hit a bicyclist.
Lt. Andrew McCarthy said a vehicle was turning onto McKee Road from a stop sign at the same time a bicyclist was traveling across the intersection in the designated crosswalk.
He said the driver did not see the bicycle before turning and struck the bicyclist. The bicyclist was transported to an area hospital for apparent minor injuries.
The driver was cited for failure to yield right of way and conducting an improper turn.