Authorities responded to vehicle fire on I-39 south of Portage

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Officials cleared a vehicle fire from I-39 just outside of Portage.
According to WISDOT, the incident was cleared and all lanes and shoulders of the interstate reopen shortly before 6:30 p.m. I-39 was closed for about an hour.
UPDATE (WKOW) -- According to WISDOT, only the right shoulder is closed on I-39 southbound at mile marker 87 due to a vehicle fire.
COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- Authorities are responding to a vehicle fire on I-39 just outside of Portage Monday evening.
Wisconsin State Patrol received a call about a vehicle fire on I-39 at mile marker 87 around 5:30 p.m.
State patrol deputies along with fire and EMS crews are responding to the incident.
Deputies told 27 News there were no injuries.
According to Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WISDOT), the right lane is closed on I-39 southbound at mile marker 87 due to the fire. WisDOT expects the roadway to be open within two hours.