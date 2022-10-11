Authorities say various tactics used to stop Madison kidnap victim's escape

MADISON (WKOW) — Authorities say for two harrowing hours, a Madison kidnapping victim was subjected to a high speed, reckless drive without being able to see where her captor was taking her.
Alexander Devicente Hernandez, 18, was charged Tuesday in Dane County with felony kidnapping and felony intimidation of a victim.
A criminal complaint states Devicente Hernandez met with his former girlfriend Sunday at Country Grove Park under the premise that he was going to return some of her things. The complaint states the victim felt the meeting was cordial and nothing was amiss until Devicente Hernandez led her to his car, and instead of pulling out any items from the car, he grabbed her and forced her into the passenger seat with her small dog.
The complaint states Devicente Hernandez drove to Highway 151 and out of Dane County. According to the complaint, the woman said Devicente Hernandez was swerving his Toyota sedan and driving at speeds she estimated were over 100 miles per hour.
Assistant Dane County District Attorney Tomas Valerio stated that the sedan's windows were tinted, and Devicente Hernandez forced the victim to recline in the passenger seat so as to avoid being seen or being aware of where they were traveling.
Court records show that Devicente Hernandez removed the victim's cell phone from her pocket and put it in airplane mode, which prevented the victim's mother's attempt to track her daughter's movements through an app.
Valerio said at one point, the victim tried to get out of the car, but Hernandez stopped her.
"He pulls the victim back into the car by her hair," Valerio said. "The victim thought she was going to die."
Authorities say Devicente Hernandez drove to Dodgeville and then turned around and returned to Madison. The complaint states that Devicente was apologetic and did not stop the victim from getting away.
The victim was in the car for around two hours, according to the complaint.
Devicente Hernandez's attorney, Derek Brown, argued the period of the woman's captivity was relatively brief and police intervention was not needed as he urged the court commissioner to recognize the teenager has only one criminal traffic conviction on his record and deserves a signature bond.
"Whether it was five minutes or five hours, two hours, a young woman, you're going in a car not knowing what's going to happen...I think every minute that goes by is a lifetime," Court Commissioner Mark Fremgen said.
Fremgen set Devicente Hernandez's bail at $5,000 and barred him from any contact with his former girlfriend.