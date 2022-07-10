Authorities searching for 'missing endangered' Sun Prairie man

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help finding "missing endangered" John M. England of Sun Prairie.
Friends and family said they last heard from him on July 9. He told them he was feeling suicidal and had a gun with him. They also said he is a military veteran.
The 60-year-old could be driving a red Chevy Malibu with Wisconsin license plate number ACL2718, or tan GMC SUV with Wisconsin plate number AMY8005.
Authorities say to use caution if you see him, and call the Dane County Sheriff's Office or 911. They say to not approach him.
A photo of England was not immediately provided.