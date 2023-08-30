Authorities suspect arson in Mount Horeb inn fire

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (WKOW) - Dane County Court records show police investigators believe someone set a Mount Horeb inn on fire, displacing more than a dozen guests.

Mount Horeb Fire officials said the fire at The Karakahl Country Inn on Perimeter Road prompted a response at 2 p.m. on April 2 and also involved personnel from several other departments.

Officials said the fire damage left the inn unable to keep guests. Chief Jenny Minter said the damage estimate was $225,000.

Minter said sixteen guests were either out of their rooms at the time of the fire or got out before firefighters arrived. Minter said firefighters and police officers rescued several pets.

Search warrant records filed earlier this month show Mount Horeb police personnel were given judicial approval to search the property based on the suspicion that an arson took place.

Records state a detective determined a series of motion-detector lights on the property activated in the early evening and turned off before dawn at the same time each day for the 32 days prior to the fire.

But records say the timing of the lights activation was different on the evening before the fire and they turned off the morning of the fire four hours before the normal time.

Records also say a surveillance camera showed a 42-year old inn guest walking on the grounds during those dark, early morning hours before entering a room.

Minter said fire personnel pinpointed the source of the fire to a former locker room near the property's swimming pool. Minter said there were some flames in the room when firefighters arrived in the mid-afternoon, but there was evidence indicating the fire had been burning for some time.

Court records show police personnel seized an electrical timer connected to the activation of the property's motion-detecting lights.

A Mount Horeb Police Department spokesperson said the fire investigation continues but declined any additional comment.

Minter said the state fire marshal's office took over the probe into what caused the fire.

The inn remains closed.