Authorities to announce suspect name and charges Monday in Apple River stabbing

SOMERSET (WKOW) -- The St. Croix County Sheriff Office said formal charges are expected Monday against the man authorities suspect killed one person and hurt four others in a stabbing on the Apple River in Somerset Saturday afternoon.
According to WKOW affiliate KSTP, the St. Croix County Sheriff, Scott Knudson, said the suspect is a 52-year-old man from Prior Lake, Minnesota. He is currently in the St. Croix County Jail, and his name will be released when charges are posted.
Knudson said witness told authorities about what they saw Saturday, and the man was arrested without incident at the exit point for tubers on the river.
Authorities reported the 17-year-old boy who died from his injuries was from Stillwater, Minnesota. The four victims taken to the hospital are a 20-year-old man and a 22-year-old man from Luck, Wisconsin, a 22-year-old man from Elk River, Minnesota, and a 24-year-old woman from Burnsville, Minnesota.
According to officials, the victims, whose torso and chest injuries range from serious to critical, are considered stable.
Sheriff Knudson said, "The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office wishes to thank the agencies that responded to assist with this traumatic incident and express our gratitude to the citizens that stepped in to provide care and comfort to the victims.”
Law enforcement said a motive for the stabbings is still under investigation.