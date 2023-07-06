Authorities: Vehicle found in Rock River was stolen in 1993

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- A vehicle stolen in 1993 was found in the Rock River in Janesville Monday, according to the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
Captain Matt Jacobson said a citizen found what seemed to be a sunken vehicle near Riverside Park in Janesville on July 3. The tipster was able to provide an exact location and photos from a side-scan sonar.
On July 5, the sheriff's office's dive team found the vehicle under 12 feet of water. With the help of Davis Towing, the vehicle was removed from the water.
Jacobson said Thursday detectives confirmed the vehicle was reported stolen in August 1993. Detectives have contacted the vehicle's owner.