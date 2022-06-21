 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Automatic sprinkler extinguishes stovetop fire in Madison apartment over the weekend

  • Updated
Madison Fire Department logo

MADIOSN (WKOW) — An automatic sprinkler extinguished a stove fire on Madison's west side Saturday morning, according to the City of Madison Fire Department (MFD). 

Around 10:20 a.m. on Saturday, Madison Fire responded to an apartment on Mayo Drive to investigate a fire alarm. Residents said there may be a fire in one of the units, and crews found water leaking from under on of the apartment doors once inside. 

Once inside the unit, MFD found a charred box of napkins on the stove, burnt from the electric burner being on. MFD removed the napkins, turned off the burner and ventilated the apartment.

No one was at home at the time of the fire. MFD found the apartment's resident, who said she remembered placing the napkins on the stove before leaving. The burner may have been bumped prior to her leaving.