Automatic sprinkler extinguishes stovetop fire in Madison apartment over the weekend

MADIOSN (WKOW) — An automatic sprinkler extinguished a stove fire on Madison's west side Saturday morning, according to the City of Madison Fire Department (MFD).
Around 10:20 a.m. on Saturday, Madison Fire responded to an apartment on Mayo Drive to investigate a fire alarm. Residents said there may be a fire in one of the units, and crews found water leaking from under on of the apartment doors once inside.
Once inside the unit, MFD found a charred box of napkins on the stove, burnt from the electric burner being on. MFD removed the napkins, turned off the burner and ventilated the apartment.
No one was at home at the time of the fire. MFD found the apartment's resident, who said she remembered placing the napkins on the stove before leaving. The burner may have been bumped prior to her leaving.