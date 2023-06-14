 Skip to main content
Automatic sprinkler puts out fire at Madison apartment building

MADISON (WKOW) -- A sprinkler system put out a fire at a Madison apartment building. 

Fire officials say crews were called to the 600 block of Sand Pearl Lane overnight Wednesday. 

There was haze in one unit and smoke coming from a vent outside the deck.

Firefighters found the fire in the garbage area, which was completely controlled by an automatic fire sprinkler.

Ladder 2 was able to finish the job with their own water can extinguisher. The crew rolled the dumpster outside and Engine 9 filled it with water so the fire could not reignite.

Officials say this is the eighth "sprinkler save" in Madison this year. 

Automatic fire sprinklers are shown to be highly effective in detecting a fire quickly and keeping it contained, if not extinguishing the fire altogether before firefighters arrive. 

