Automatic sprinklers quickly put out fire at UW Memorial Union

MADISON (WKOW) — Automatic sprinklers quickly put out a fire at the University of Wisconsin Memorial Union on Sunday.
According to Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster, firefighters responded to the Memorial Union for a fire alarm activation at 11:40 a.m. On scene, firefighters noticed thickening smoke from a first floor kitchen, prompting a request for additional crews to respond.
Schuster said a custodial room is where an automatic fire sprinkler activated. In the room, she said firefighters found "piles of oily kitchen rags smoldering."
Officials believe a bag of wet rags mixed with oil spontaneously combusted, causing a fire and triggering the automatic fire suppression system. Damage from the fire was contained to the custodial room and an adjacent office.
Schuster said without the automatic sprinklers, the fire could have grown without being noticed and "significant damage could have occurred to this historic building."