Average price for a gallon of gas in Wisconsin again nears $4

MADISON (WKOW) — After weeks of relief, gas prices are again inching closer to being over $4 in Wisconsin.
According to AAA, Wisconsinites on average are paying $3.93 per gallon of gas. This is a near twenty cent increase from the week before. The rise in price also put's Wisconsin at the fourth spot on AAA's list of the 10 states that have seen the largest increases in averages since last Thursday.
Additionally, AAA and GasBuddy say the national average for a gallon of gas is between $3.78 and $3.80.
It's the second week in a row where gas prices rose, both nationally and locally. GasBuddy's head of petroleum analysis, Patrick De Haan, says prices are surging on the West Coast and in the Great Lakes, and it make take time before prices drop again.
“Some West Coast states saw prices rise 35 to 55 cents per gallon in the last week as refinery issues continued to impact gasoline supply, which fell to its lowest level in a decade in the region, causing prices to skyrocket," De Haan said. "While I’m hopeful there will eventually be relief, prices could go a bit higher before cooling off. In addition, OPEC could decide to cut oil production by a million barrels as the global economy slows down, potentially creating a catalyst that could push gas prices up further.”