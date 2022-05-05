Avian flu identified in backyard flocks in Pierce, Sauk counties

MADISON (WKOW) — Wisconsin officials have identified two more cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced Thursday the disease was found in backyard flocks in Pierce and Sauk counties.
Now, 11 Wisconsin counties have confirmed cases of HPAI in domestic flocks.
As cases rise in Wisconsin and neighboring states, DATCP asks poultry owners to continue using strong biosecurity practices, move their birds indoors when possible, and register their premises.
If you have domestic birds, pay attention for signs of HPAI, such as sudden death, lack of energy or appetite, decrease in egg production or shell quality, difficulty breathing, and diarrhea.
To report increased mortality or signs of illness among domestic birds, contact the DATCP at 608-224-4872 (business hours) or 800-943-0003 (after hours and weekends). To report a case in wild birds, call the DATCP at 608-267-0866.