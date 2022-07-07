Avoca man found guilty of killing mother, dog

MADISON (WKOW) — A jury has found the man accused of killing his mother and family dog guilty.
Sean Pickett, 22, was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide and mistreatment of animals Thursday. The verdict comes after a three day trial and around an hour and a half of deliberation.
Authorities say Pickett killed his mother, 54-year old Susan Pickett, and the family dog sometime between May 9 and May 10, 2021, at the Avoca home he shared with his mother.
A criminal complaint alleges Pickett told investigators there were voices in his head telling him to kill them.
Pickett will be sentenced in September.