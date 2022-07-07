 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Avoca man found guilty of killing mother, dog

  • Updated
Sean Pickett

File footage of Sean Pickett during a preliminary hearing Thursday, May 27, 2021.

MADISON (WKOW) — A jury has found the man accused of killing his mother and family dog guilty. 

Sean Pickett, 22, was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide and mistreatment of animals Thursday. The verdict comes after a three day trial and around an hour and a half of deliberation. 

Authorities say Pickett killed his mother, 54-year old Susan Pickett, and the family dog sometime between May 9 and May 10, 2021, at the Avoca home he shared with his mother.

A criminal complaint alleges Pickett told investigators there were voices in his head telling him to kill them.

Pickett will be sentenced in September. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you