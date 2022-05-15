Avoca motorcyclist killed in Iowa County semi-truck crash

IOWA COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Iowa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a motorcyclist -- Scott Mindham, 67, of Avoca, Wisconsin -- was killed in a crash with a semi-truck this Saturday. Officials identified Mindham as the motorcyclist Sunday afternoon.
Shortly after 10 p.m., Iowa County Sheriff's Office received a report of a crash on State Highway 80/133 and County Highway P in the village of Muscoda.
First responders arrived shortly after and found a semi versus motorcycle crash. Officials said that Mindham suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.
The semi-truck driver, a 64-year-old man from Highland, Wisconsin, was not hurt.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Mindham struck the driver's side wheels of the semi's trailer, which was travelling westbound on 80/133. Mindham was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The road was closed for over four and a half hours while authorities cleared the scene.
The crash remains under investigation. No determination has been made at this point if speed or alcohol were contributing factors in the incident.
Additionally, while officers were investigating the crash, a 2001 Buick drove around a Muscoda fire truck that was positioned at an intersection to direct traffic. The driver, a 37-year-old Muscoda man, was arrested for OWI 2nd offense when he drove into the original crash scene.