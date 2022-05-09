Baby formula shortage continues to impact families

(CNN/WKOW) -- Stores across the country are having a hard time stocking enough baby formula as manufacturers struggle to make and deliver it. The problem is only getting worse.
Walgreens and CVS are both limiting customers nationwide to three toddler and infant formulas per transaction. Target is limiting baby formula purchases to four units per customer for online purchases.
The shortage stems from an Abbott Nutrition facility shutting down.
While stores wait to restock, officials say flexibility is what's most important.
"Babies can get used to one formula, but if that formula simply isn't there, then the family is going to have to look and find the closest alternative," said Dr. Steven Abrams, former chair, AAP Committee on Nutrition.
As babies adjust to a formula change, Abrams says they may have an upset stomach for a short period of time, but he says for the most part, they'll get used to it.