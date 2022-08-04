Baby found unharmed in Milwaukee-area alley after car was stolen with infant inside

WEST MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A car with a 3-week-old infant was stolen in West Milwaukee Wednesday night, and the baby has been found unharmed.
West Milwaukee Police said the vehicle was stolen at about 10:30 p.m. at the Speedway on Miller Park Way and Burnham.
According to our Milwaukee affiliate, WISN, police said the baby was found a short time later unharmed in an alley.
The infant was returned to her mother.
Police are still looking for the stolen vehicle. It's a white 2006 Lexus ES with Wisconsin license plate: 117-ZML
If you have information that might help police call the West Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 645-2151.