Baby found unharmed in Milwaukee-area alley after car was stolen with infant inside

  • Updated
WEST MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A car with a 3-week-old infant was stolen in West Milwaukee Wednesday night, and the baby has been found unharmed.

West Milwaukee Police said the vehicle was stolen at about 10:30 p.m. at the Speedway on Miller Park Way and Burnham. 

According to our Milwaukee affiliate, WISN, police said the baby was found a short time later unharmed in an alley.

The infant was returned to her mother.

Police are still looking for the stolen vehicle. It's a white 2006 Lexus ES with Wisconsin license plate: 117-ZML

If you have information that might help police call the West Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 645-2151.

