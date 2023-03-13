 Skip to main content
Baby was in Whitewater field 'less than 48 hours' before being found deceased

Whitewater Police badge

WHITEWATER (WKOW) — The Whitewater Police Department released new information on an infant found dead in a field earlier in March. 

Police Chief Dan Meyer said Monday the baby is an "unidentified" boy who was placed in the field "less than 48 hours" before being found. 

Meyer said the baby was discovered in a plastic bag inside of a cardboard box. The baby was wrapped in a light-colored shirt. 

Meyer said police are still looking for any information related to the newborn's death and information that may identify his parents. 

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 262-473-0555 option #4, or contact the Detective Bureau directly at jbrock@whitewater-wi.gov (Detective Justin Brock) and aheilberger@whitewater-wi.gov (Detective Anthony Heilberger). Anonymous tips may also be submitted using P3Tips.com.

