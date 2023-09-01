 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Today...

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING FOR HOT, BREEZY, AND DRY CONDITIONS...

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a
Red Flag Warning for portions of southwest and central Wisconsin,
which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this
evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...Marquette, Green Lake, Sauk, Columbia, Iowa,
Dane, Lafayette and Green.

* TIMING...Sunday afternoon and early evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 23 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...Up to 98.

* IMPACTS...The expected weather conditions on Sunday afternoon
will be conducive to the rapid growth and spread of outdoor
fires.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Back-to-School: Middleton-Cross Plains hires more bus drivers for school year

  • Updated
The district did an all out blitz to hire bus drivers over the summer, even hosting a drive-a-bus event. They also raised starting pay to $24 an hour.

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WKOW) -- The first day of school is set for Tuesday, Sept. 5 for students at the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District, and they can rest assured knowing there are enough bus drivers to get them there.

On Wake Up Wisconsin, the team sat down with Jerrud Rossing, the assistant superintendent of operations.

Rossing said the district ran into problems with bussing last school year.

"We experienced the shortage tremendously," Rossing said. "We had a lot of late buses, kids coming in late to classes, which is not fair to them. So we knew that this cannot continue to happen."

The district did an all-out blitz to hire bus drivers over the summer, even hosting a drive-a-bus event. They also raised starting pay to $24 an hour.

District leaders say they have 13 new hires going into the new school year. And enough driver to fully cover bus routes.

Middleton-Cross Plains is also rolling out a new app to help parents keep tabs on their kids' internet use while on school district computers and tablets.

"It's an opportunity for them to see what websites they're going to, what they're searching, how long they've been on that website," Rossing explained. 

To learn more about what the district has going on this school year, you can watch the full interview attached. 