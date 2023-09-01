Back-to-School: Middleton-Cross Plains hires more bus drivers for school year

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WKOW) -- The first day of school is set for Tuesday, Sept. 5 for students at the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District, and they can rest assured knowing there are enough bus drivers to get them there.
On Wake Up Wisconsin, the team sat down with Jerrud Rossing, the assistant superintendent of operations.
Rossing said the district ran into problems with bussing last school year.
"We experienced the shortage tremendously," Rossing said. "We had a lot of late buses, kids coming in late to classes, which is not fair to them. So we knew that this cannot continue to happen."
The district did an all-out blitz to hire bus drivers over the summer, even hosting a drive-a-bus event. They also raised starting pay to $24 an hour.
District leaders say they have 13 new hires going into the new school year. And enough driver to fully cover bus routes.
Middleton-Cross Plains is also rolling out a new app to help parents keep tabs on their kids' internet use while on school district computers and tablets.
"It's an opportunity for them to see what websites they're going to, what they're searching, how long they've been on that website," Rossing explained.
To learn more about what the district has going on this school year, you can watch the full interview attached.