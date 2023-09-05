Back-to-School: MMSD starts new school year during superintendent search

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Madison Metropolitan School District welcomed students back to school Tuesday with the promise of a fresh start, in more ways than one.
The school district is currently undergoing a superintendent search, after Dr. Carlton Jenkins retired in July.
On Wake Up Wisconsin, MMSD Deputy Superintendent Dr. TJ McCray said he views the open position as an opportunity.
"It's going to be an opportunity for our students, and even our families to really have a voice in who our next superintendent is."
Dr. McCray said an interim superintendent is in place to stabilize the system for the year, and he doesn't believe there will be an absence of leadership.
He said despite the search for a superintendent, the district onboarded 200 new teachers.
"There's this sense of renewed energy around the district."
