Back-to-School: Sauk Prairie School District offers new opportunities for students, community

SAUK PRAIRIE, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Sauk Prairie School District is eagerly awaiting the first day of school on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Ahead of that, the Wake Up Wisconsin team caught up with Superintendent Jeff Wright.
Wright spoke about a new medical careers classroom, with equipment donated from Sauk Prairie Healthcare.
"What excites me is that we're not only teaching classes for students in these rooms, but we're also welcoming community members in so that they're taking classes with our students," he said.
The classrooms will help people get licenses in phlebotomy and specimen processing, and CNA certificates.
Wright said a new school year offers a fresh start.
"It's a great time for us to start over. For every student to get a chance to kind of remake him or herself and decide, 'who do I want to be and what do I want to study.'"
School staff are prepared to work with students and help them set and reach goals this year.