Back-to-School: Waunakee Community School District asks for help in keeping COVID-19 out of schools

WAUNAKEE, Wis. (WKOW) -- The new school year is in full swing at Waunakee Community School District, and leaders say they're ready for whatever comes their way.
Doctors are monitoring a rise in cases of COVID-19 as students return for the fall semester. The Wisconsin Department of Health shows a 13 percent increase in cases over the last two weeks.
The superintendent at Waunakee Community School District said he hopes parents will play a role in stopping the spread.
"I think the number one thing is that if your child is not feeling well, or if as an adult, you're working in school or in any environment, you're not feeling well stay home," Randy Guttenberg said.
After 16 years at Waunakee, Guttenberg is planning to retire at the end of the school year. Before he leaves, he wants to make sure the district is in good hands.
"It's been a great ride. It's just an opportunity right now for me to move on to some other things," he told our Wake Up Wisconsin team. "What I'm looking for is this to be able to leave the district and in a great place so that whoever follows me, um, can step in and take move forward and do some great things with their kids."
