Backpacks and bags outlawed at Beloit Memorial High School games

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Beloit Memorial High School announced new changes to their safety guidelines at sporting events.
As the first day of classes kicks off this week, anyone attending sporting events this year will no longer be allowed to bring bags or backpacks inside.
Along the same lines, attendees will not be able to leave and re-enter the game and can expect an increase in supervision.
Beloit Memorial Athletic Director Jon Dupuis said he proposed the changes to the school board after working with the Beloit Police Department on safety efforts. He said he's aiming for a positive impact.
"I'm hopeful, I'm hopeful, but as my wife tells me I'm only one man so we need support," Dupuis said.
Elena Casique has two teenagers who attend Beloit Memorial, and said she's fully on board with the changes.
"Our school district has had it rough the past couple of years," Casique said. "I feel like it will put some parents at ease and some kids at ease."
Just last year 19-year-old Jion Broomfield was shot and killed in the parking lot of Beloit Memorial High School. At the time of the shooting, the school was hosting a Saturday night basketball game.
"I think the traumatic situation last year caused a lot of stress on us parents and kids," Casique added.
As for the new security changes, Dupuis said they aren't a direct result of the shooting but it was a factor.
"I was aware of it, even though I was away for six years, I still followed what happened on a daily basis in Beloit," he said. "We're not going to be able to stop everything from happening but we're going to be as prepared as we can be."
Both Casique and Dupuis said they are excited to see what impact the changes will make.
"We just want to create safe environments that are positive where people can come to Beloit and experience the great things that we're doing," Dupuis said.
"I know they are trying to push it back in the right direction to get it back on board to how it use to be, and I just pray that these changes do make it better," Casique added.
According to the schools website, "Spectator backpacks/bags are not permitted in the facilities. There is no entry after the start of halftime/intermission, and re-entry is not permitted once you leave the sporting event. Spectators must wear their admission band at all times while at the sporting event."
For more information on Beloit Memorial High School sporting events and rules, you can visit their website at 2022-2023 Sports Schedules / Home (sdb.k12.wi.us)