Backpacks packed to help local families in need

MADISON (WKOW) -- A local company is making sure hundreds of kids have full backpacks as they get ready for school.
Executives from AprilAire in Sun Prairie packed donated supplies and water bottles into 200 backpacks Thursday.
They're going to St. Vincent De Paul, which will distribute them to its clients.
"It's so nice that we can do something to help those that need right now, especially during back to school when it's a tough time for parents, you know, to put all this together for their kids and get them off to school," Lisa Reihl, AprilAire Director of Brand Strategy, said.
St. Vincent De Paul will pick up the backpacks next Tuesday.