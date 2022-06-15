Backyard BBQ to support families going though cancer diagnosis

MADISON (WKOW) — The grills are firing up for a good cause in Madison, as Gilda's Backyard BBQ is set for Thursday.
Gilda's Club Madison provides free emotional support, cancer education, and hope to children and adults with any kind of cancer and those who care for them.
Ellie Huttleston appeared on Wake Up Wisconsin Wednesday to talk about the impact Gilda's Club has had on her family since her dad's cancer diagnosis.
"We found Gilda's and for 10 years my family has been receiving support," Huttleston said. "It's given us a chance to take some time and deal with what's going on."
Gilda's Club offers all of their services at no cost to families, so fundraisers are an important part of what they do.
Gilda's Backyard BBQ is Thursday, June 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Gilda’s Club Madison Clubhouse Backyard on UW Health Court in Middleton.
To learn more or purchase tickets to the event, click HERE.