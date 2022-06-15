 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 102.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Backyard BBQ to support families going though cancer diagnosis

  • Updated
Backyard BBQ

MADISON (WKOW) — The grills are firing up for a good cause in Madison, as Gilda's Backyard BBQ is set for Thursday.

Gilda's Club Madison provides free emotional support, cancer education, and hope to children and adults with any kind of cancer and those who care for them.

Ellie Huttleston appeared on Wake Up Wisconsin Wednesday to talk about the impact Gilda's Club has had on her family since her dad's cancer diagnosis. 

"We found Gilda's and for 10 years my family has been receiving support," Huttleston said. "It's given us a chance to take some time and deal with what's going on."

Gilda's Club offers all of their services at no cost to families, so fundraisers are an important part of what they do.

Gilda's Backyard BBQ is Thursday, June 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Gilda’s Club Madison Clubhouse Backyard on UW Health Court in Middleton. 

To learn more or purchase tickets to the event, click HERE.

Tags

Recommended for you