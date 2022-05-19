Badger athletes make mental health their priority

MADISON (WKOW) — Mental health among college athletes has become an important conversation after at least five student-athletes died by suicide in recent months, including UW track star Sarah Shulze.
The Wisconsin Athletics community is heartbroken by the unexpected passing of Sarah Shulze pic.twitter.com/HNXK8KvJ1Q— Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) April 22, 2022
Many Badgers athletes are opening up about their mental health struggles in hopes of breaking the stigma and relieving the pressure of college athletics.
Badgers Tight End Jack Pugh has been battling depression and anxiety since high school.
"I'm proud to be alive," Pugh said. "If I'm being honest, I've been in some dark places."
"It took me a while to kind of figure out what was going on," Pugh said. "But, once I figured it out, I would still say, I wish I took it more serious."
Once Pugh got to college, he felt as though his mental health struggles were taking him in the opposite direction of where he wanted to be. He chose to take time away from football to make his mental health his priority.
"It was really useful because there was a lot to fix," Pugh said. "You, yourself need to put in the work. Like, you need to be completely honest with your therapist, you need to make sure you're being mindful with what you do."
Pugh is one of several UW athletes who pressed pause on their seasons to focus on mental health. On the ice, starting goaltender Kennedy Blair sat out the final game of the regular season against Ohio State to focus on her mental health.
"I just asked Coach, if I could step aside for the weekend and not even dress or play or anything, and he was alright with it," Blair said. "But, it was just a time when I needed some space from hockey."
At the time, the word was that Blair was out with an upper-body injury. Moving forward, she hopes that athletes can be more open about mental illness.
"It's just sad that we had to do it at that moment, but I'm hoping that if this happens in the future, if this is something that a player has to do, they can just open up," Blair said. "So, it gives me a purpose to open up more."
Similarly, Pugh stresses that it's an 'injury to the brain.'
"People are gonna sit out from sports, if their knees injured or something, but if your brain is not well, then you're not going to be able to function the way you want to," Pugh said.
"If I'm being honest, this is an important statement, but you know, I've grown up playing sports, I've done all these tough football workouts, I've done all of them. I've done all this physical stuff, but none of it will ever compare to kind of some of the mental things I've seen," Pugh continued.
Pugh and Blair hope to get the message out that it is okay not to be okay.
"My advice is just open up to your teammates, lean on one another, and just check in with each one," Blair said. "That's my goal for these girls to do next year and in the years to come is just check in on the ones beside you because you never know which ones are hurting."
"I'm proud as hell, and I'm gonna apply it to everything else I do in life," Pugh said. "I'm at peace now. I'm finally living the life I want to."