Badger basketball teams unveil alternate jerseys

MADISON (WKOW) — The Badgers Women and Men's basketball teams unveiled some seriously cool alternate jerseys Friday.
The men's team created a look that promotes diversity and inclusion. If you look closely at the "By the Players" jerseys, the gold pinstripes contain the words "equality, unity, Wisconsin forward."
The women's jerseys feature the Motion W front and center on the jersey, with five stripes running down the side to represent the five pillars of the program: winning mindset, integrity, selflessness, communication and legacy.
The women's jerseys debut on November 13. The men will wear theirs for the first time on December 23.