Badger Challenge funds state of the art cancer research and treatment here at home

MADISON (WKOW) -- There is so much work happening in our community to fight cancer and it wouldn't be possible without the support of the people who live here.
The Badger Challenge was created to advance state of the art cancer research and treatment to serve patients and families by funding the brightest minds, ideas and technologies right here, at the University of Wisconsin.
The annual fundraiser is coming up September 24.
The Badger Challenge is a series of races of varying distances.
Participants can run, walk or bike.
It's raised more than $2.6 million dollars for cancer research.
On 27 News at 4, we spoke with two business owners who sponsor the event.
Brad and Katie Sappey own Floricity. They started supporting the Badger Challenge, because cancer has affected their families.
"We really believe that businesses have a responsibility to give back to their community. So, by coming together as a community, along with businesses, and channeling our resources, we can really make an impactful difference towards cancer research," Brad said.
100% of the money raised stays here in Wisconsin. WKOW is a proud sponsor of the Badger Challenge.