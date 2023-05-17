Badger football hosts '100 Days To Kickoff Scavenger Hunt' to celebrate 2023 season

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin is nearly 100 days away from kick-off at Camp Randall, and the Badgers are celebrating the 2023 season with a statewide scavenger hunt.
For the second year in a row, the Badgers are hosting its "Wisconsin Football 100 Days to Kickoff Scavenger Hunt" starting May 25. Partnering with communities across the state, UW staff will place 100 mini Badger football helmets in cities across the state.
The specific cities where the helmets can be found are Burlington, Hudson, Madison, Mineral Point, Oshkosh, Sun Prairie, Verona, Waukesha and Wausau.
Each helmet will have a prize, including tickets to a UW home game, Badger gear, gift cards to BuckysLockerRoom and Kwik Trip, as well as prizes from Culver's and Scheels.
The scavenger hunt starts May 25, and the specific participating locations within each city will be announced at 6 a.m. that morning.
For fans unable to participate in person, the Badgers will also be giving away prizes via Twitter (@UWBadgers), Instagram (@UWBadgers) and Facebook (Wisconsin Badgers) on May 25.
Last year, nearly 500 people claimed prizes from both in-person and social media participation.