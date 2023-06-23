Badger football player arrested at block party enters transfer portal

MADISON (WKOW) — A Badger football player potentially facing charges after his arrest at the Mifflin Street Block Party is entering the transfer portal.

Markus Allen announced on Twitter Friday morning he's entering the portal, but gave no other information.

Madison Police Department Captain Michael Hanson said a stolen gun was found in Allen's backpack when he was arrested at the block party.

No charges have formally been fired against him. A Dane County Sheriff's Office official originally told 27 News Allen could face a tentative charge of intoxicated use of a firearm. He's scheduled to appear in court for the first time Monday.

This is the second time Allen's entered the transfer portal, he last did so in October 2022.