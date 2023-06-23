Badger football player arrested at block party enters transfer portal

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR PM2.5 ISSUED FOR SOUTHERN WISCONSIN...
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR OZONE REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR SOUTHERN
WISCONSIN...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
midnight tonight. The Air Quality Advisory for ozone has been
extended until 11 pm CDT Saturday. These advisories affect people
living in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du
Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette,
Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan,
Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.
Due to wildfire smoke at the surface originating from Quebec
Province, the air quality index is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or
heavy exertion.
Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production through Saturday. In general, peak ozone concentrations
occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each night, with lower
ozone concentrations observed overnight and into the morning
hours. The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY
FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with the potential to reach
the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis. During peak ozone,
people with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults,
and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers)
should reduce or consider avoiding prolonged or heavy outdoor
exertion, while all others should consider reducing prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov