Badger football season tickets go on sale

MADISON (WKOW) — Badger fans rejoice! Football season tickets are now on sale.
You can order season tickets until March 14 to see Big Ten matchups like Wisconsin vs. Ohio State, Iowa, Nebraska, Northwester and Rutgers.
The season ticket price is $378 — the same as last season — and saves buyers $222 over single-game pricing.
If you're a first-time buyer, you can get your tickets online.
If you're a returning fan, you can order season tickets online with priority access for Badger Select until March 15.
You can also order your tickets by phone by calling the Wisconsin Athletic Ticket Office at 608-262-1440 during regular business hours, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.