Badger Hockey's "first lady" Martha Johnson passes away at 88

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) — Martha Johnson, wife to "Badger Bob" Johnson and mother to current UW Women's Hockey Coach Mark Johnson, has passed away at the age of 88.
According to her obituary, Martha died peacefully on May 16. But, her legacy lives on.
Known as the "First Lady of Badger Hockey," Martha fostered a community of UW Hockey supporters, which helped the program grow into one of the best in the nation.
During their time at UW, Bob and Martha led the team to three national championships at the Coliseum.
Following in their footsteps, their son Mark has won seven NCAA National Championships while leading the Badgers' women's hockey program.
According to her obituary, Martha is survived by her five children, 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be held on June 5 at Blackhawk Church in Fitchburg.
In lieu of flowers, her obituary says memorial contributions may be made to Community Living Connections, Inc.