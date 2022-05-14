Badger Honor Flight takes off for Washington D.C. Saturday morning

MADISON (WKOW) -- Nearly 90 veterans from southern Wisconsin are in Washington D.C. Saturday to see the monuments built in their honor.
Badger Honor Flight boarded a plane with veterans from World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. The majority of them, women.
This is the 41st time Badger Honor Flight has traveled to our nation's capital.
27 News anchor and reporter Caroline Dade is on the flight and will bring you stories of the veterans as they travel and relive their time in the service.
You can follow along on her Twitter and tune into WKOW in the coming days to see our coverage.