Badger linebacker teams up with Road Home to distribute backpacks, school supplies

MADISON (WKOW) -- Over 300 backpacks were distributed to children in need at the Families Moving Forward event in Brittingham Park on Saturday.
For the second year in a row, the Road Home partnered with Badger linebacker Jordan Turner to provide accessible resources for students in Dane County.
Turner made a commitment to raise donations and distribute school supplies to students who have moved from homelessness into housing. The athlete said he was inspired by his mom, who held backpack drives when he was young, to get involved with the operation.
"I've been growing up every year … making backpacks with my mom. So, I found the Road Home," he said. "It was kind of like a match made in heaven."
The Road Home is an organization that seeks long-term solutions to homelessness and helps families in Dane County.
For information on how to get involved, visit the Road Home website.