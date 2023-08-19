 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 101 expected.

* WHERE...Sauk, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Lafayette, Green, Rock
and Walworth Counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Badger linebacker teams up with Road Home to distribute backpacks, school supplies

  • Updated
  • 0
Jordan Turner Road Home backpack drive

MADISON (WKOW) -- Over 300 backpacks were distributed to children in need at the Families Moving Forward event in Brittingham Park on Saturday. 

For the second year in a row, the Road Home partnered with Badger linebacker Jordan Turner to provide accessible resources for students in Dane County. 

Turner made a commitment to raise donations and distribute school supplies to students who have moved from homelessness into housing. The athlete said he was inspired by his mom, who held backpack drives when he was young, to get involved with the operation. 

"I've been growing up every year … making backpacks with my mom. So, I found the Road Home," he said. "It was kind of like a match made in heaven."

The Road Home is an organization that seeks long-term solutions to homelessness and helps families in Dane County. 

For information on how to get involved, visit the Road Home website

