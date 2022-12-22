 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds
will quickly ramp up by this afternoon behind a cold front, with
gusts of 40 to 50 MPH tonight and Friday. Wind chills will
plummet this afternoon and tonight, dropping to 25 to 35 below
zero for later this afternoon through Friday night.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, especially once the
winds pick up. The strong winds could produce near blizzard
conditions at times. Commutes will likely be impacted through
Friday evening. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The
dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Badger men's basketball cancels game against Grambling State

  • Updated
  • 0
Badger-Basketball-2017

MADISON (WKOW) — The Badgers men's basketball game against Grambling State has been canceled. 

The game was scheduled to take place on Friday, Dec. 23, at the Kohl Center. 

Wisconsin Basketball announced Thursday the game is canceled and is not being rescheduled. 

Anyone with tickets and parking permits for the game should keep them, the team says they will vail for a "potentially new game scheduled in place of this cancellation." 

The team's next scheduled game will be against Western Michigan University on December 30 at the Kohl Center. Big Ten play kicks off on January 3 against Minnesota. 

