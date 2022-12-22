Badger men's basketball cancels game against Grambling State

MADISON (WKOW) — The Badgers men's basketball game against Grambling State has been canceled.
The game was scheduled to take place on Friday, Dec. 23, at the Kohl Center.
Wisconsin Basketball announced Thursday the game is canceled and is not being rescheduled.
Anyone with tickets and parking permits for the game should keep them, the team says they will vail for a "potentially new game scheduled in place of this cancellation."
The team's next scheduled game will be against Western Michigan University on December 30 at the Kohl Center. Big Ten play kicks off on January 3 against Minnesota.