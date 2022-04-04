Badger Men's Basketball managers back home after championship game

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Badger Men's Basketball managers are back home after their version of the Final Four in New Orleans.
They made it to the championship game, beating Michigan in the semi-finals.
But came up short, losing to Notre Dame in the championship.
The players say the tournament is a way to shed light on their love for the game and gives them a chance to be competitive with other schools around the country.
"We left it all out there. Just some of the things that usually go our way, weren't going our way in the last game. And sure, we would love to win and everything that was our goal, but at the end of the day, it was still a great experience," said junior Adam Simmons.
The team thanked everyone for their support and they plan to make another deep run next year.
Griffin Myers was named to the Manager All-American Team.