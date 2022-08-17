Badger Prairie Needs Network celebrates opening of Kasieta Center

VERONA (WKOW) -- Badger Prairie Needs Network (BPNN) celebrated the opening of its new Kasieta Center Wednesday.
BPNN built the 4,800 event space to let residents use it for community gatherings and job training. Dane County funded the $2 million project with local aid allocation from the American Rescue Plan. Its creation aligns with the BPNN's mission.
"What this place is about is love," BPNN Board President Bob Kasieta said. "It's about the common notion that we care for one another. Not because we have to, but because we should."
The center is named after Bob and Marcia Kasieta for their extensive contributions to the organization.
Governor Tony Evers, Representative Mark Pocan and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi joined BPNN board members at the center for its ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The center can be found on East Verona Avenue in Verona.