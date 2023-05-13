 Skip to main content
Badger Prairie Needs Network hosts Mad Hatter Tea Party

VERONA, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Badger Prairie Needs Network hosted a Mad Hatter Tea Party for girls and important women in their life Saturday at the organization's food pantry in Verona.

More than a dozen tables were filled with mothers, daughters, grandmothers, granddaughters and friends.

The women got to enjoy traditional tea party beverages and food.

Tickets were $40 for adults and $25 for children.

The Mad Hatter Tea Party came just one day before Mother's Day.

Wake Up Wisconsin's Rebecca Ribley was a guest of honor. Wake Up Wisconsin's Melody Guernsey also made an appearance.