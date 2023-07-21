Badger Turner loses license, video shows Madison OWI arrest

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW Football player Jordan Turner temporarily lost his driving privileges after going 117 miles per hour in Rock County, while Madison Police video shows his arrest for operating while intoxicated.
Turner's OWI arrest last month prompted UW Athletic Department officials to temporarily suspend him from the team.
Rock County Clerk of Courts officials said there was a default judgement against Turner Wednesday when he failed to appear for traffic court. As a result, officials said Turner was fined $515 and had his driver's license suspended for 15 days for driving 117 miles per hour -- 47 miles per hour over the speed limit -- on I-39/90 on June 5.
Turner's June 26 driving and arrest for OWI were captured on Madison Police squad camera videos. The video shows Turner's black SUV being tailed by a Madison Police squad car on the Beltline and then followed off the Beltline to the HyVee parking lot.
In the video, an officer tells Turner he was pulled over for going as much as 25 miles per hour over the speed limit and weaving in and out of lanes and around cars.
The officer then makes an observation.
"Smells like weed," the officer says.
The video and police reports show Turner refused to take a field sobriety test. The video shows his brief resistance to being handcuffed is met by one officer's threat to retrieve a police dog from one of the responding squad cars and have the dog bite Turner.
When the restrained Turner is placed in the back seat of one of the police squads, Turner reiterates what Turner told officers before his arrest. "I told you I smoked [marijuana] at 10 a.m. right after practice, right after practice," Turner said.
Officers made contact with Turner just after 2 p.m.
At times, Turner is emotional on the video.
"I'm scared," Turner said. "I'm a Black man."
Video and police reports show a small amount of marijuana was seized from Turner's SUV.
Video shows Turner, 21, being driven to a Madison hospital to have his blood drawn as part of the OWI investigation.
Athletic Department officials said Turner was reinstated to the team after the results of an inquiry into his actions.
At the time of the linebacker's suspension, he was the subject of an arrest warrant in Michigan in a traffic case. The warrant was dropped when Turner paid several hundred dollars to satisfy the penalty of an impeding traffic citation.
Turner has until September to enter a plea in the Madison OWI case.