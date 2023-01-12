Badgers change women's hockey outdoor skate to meet and greet

MADISON (WKOW) -- The warm temperatures have led to a change of plans for the Wisconsin women's hockey team's outdoor skate.
Instead of skating, the Badgers will host a meet and greet at Vilas Park on Jan. 17.
Fans will have a chance to meet the team and Bucky Badger from 6-7 p.m. at Vilas Park.
There will be opportunities to take pictures with the team and get autographs, as autograph cards will be available. Fans are encouraged to bring their own items from home for the team to sign as well.
Concessions will also be available.