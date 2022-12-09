Badgers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton declares for NFL Draft

MADISON (WKOW) -- The leader of the Badgers defense is declaring for the NFL Draft.
Defensive lineman Keeanu Benton made the announcement on Twitter Friday morning.
"Being a part of the Wisconsin Badger football team has taught me resiliency, passion and dependability. I will never forget the time that I have spent here and the connections I have made along the way," Benton said in the post.
Love you Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/rWFeTsD8b0— Keeanu Benton (@keeanu_benton) December 9, 2022
"So with that being said, my collegiate football career has come to an end and I will be declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft," he said.
Benton captioned the post, "Love you Wisconsin."
The Janesville native had 35 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks during the 2022 season.