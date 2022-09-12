Badgers fall out of AP Top 25 poll after loss to Washington State

MADISON (WKOW) — After an unexpected loss against Washington State, Wisconsin has fallen out of the AP Top 25 College Football Poll.
Heading into Saturday, the Badger's were sitting in the 19th spot in the poll. Then, they lost 17-14 in a turnover heavy game, with the Cougars capitalizing on Badger penalties and missed field-goals.
Several other Big Ten teams are still in the nation's top 25 teams. Ohio State and Michigan remains the third and fourth best team in the nation. Michigan State moved up three spots to 11. Penn State is now in the nation's top 25, appearing for the first time this season in the 22nd spot.
Still, Wisconsin wasn't the only Big Ten team to fall out of AP standings. After losing 26-21 to unranked Marshall, Notre Dame went from number eight to unranked.