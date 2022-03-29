Badgers Men's Basketball managers headed to New Orleans

MADISON (WKOW) -- While the Badger Men's Basketball team is not making an appearance in this year's Final Four, the team's student managers are.
"It's a dream come true," Quin Zubella, junior said.
The shot of a lifetime comes after a season of games between the Badgers student managers and teams of student managers across the country.
"We try to play most other manager teams, like big Power 5 schools and a lot of Big 10 schools the night before our actual team plays," Griffin Myers, senior said. "We play in empty arenas and we call our own fouls and work the clock ourselves."
The group's season of behind the scenes games ended with a manager's March Madness Tournament. From there, the final eight teams got an invitation to play at the NCAA Men's Final Four. Fortunately, the Badgers managers made the cut.
"I think all of us, we grew up big Wisconsin Badger fans. I mean, our whole lives watching basketball games and it's fun to be a part of the team," Zubella said.
"We can immerse ourselves in the experience of a huge sporting event--all wanting to pretty much go into sports. I think it's just gonna be a great experience for us," Adam Simmons, junior said.
Exciting as the opportunity is, it is also expensive for the average college student. That is why the group launched a GoFundMe that has now surpassed its $4,000 goal.
"Obviously, we're poor college kids, so all the donations little and small made a big difference in helping this be a much more feasible opportunity for us," Myers said.
"It's nice we can bring everybody that wants to come and we're looking forward to bonding as a group, celebrating the year and just having a good time in New Orleans," Owen Jennings, junior said.
The men take off for New Orleans on Wednesday. You can follow their journey on their Twitter page.
They hope to use the slam dunk of an experience to make Wisconsin proud.
"You know the managers work doesn't always get noticed during the year but just to see this support from Badger Nation-- it's been really awesome," Brady Wittig, Freshman said.