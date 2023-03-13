 Skip to main content
Badgers men's basketball ranked as second seed in NIT

MADISON (WKOW) — Although the Badgers did not make it into the NCAA Tournament, the season isn't over yet. 

Instead, Wisconsin Men's Basketball is playing in the 2023 National Invitation Tournament for the first time since 1996. The University says it's the team's third time appearing in this tournament.

Wisconsin was selected as a two-seed for the tournament.  

Tournament play kicks off for the team Tuesday, as they host Bradley at 8:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday and can be purchased online or by calling 1-800-GO-BADGERS. 

Find the full tournament schedule and bracket here.

