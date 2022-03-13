Badgers merchandise stores see big increase in sales ahead of March Madness

MADISON (WKOW) -- Now that the Badgers officially have a spot in this year's NCAA tournament, retailers that specialize in Badger gear have their work cut out for them.
At Insignia Campus Apparel on UW-Madison's campus, store managers say they've already seen an uptick.
"Families are down here, people are excited," Co-store manager Austin Robinson said. "In general they want their Wisconsin gear. So basketball just adds to it."
Robinson and Co-store manager Rodney Wisegarver have spent most of the past few days running around and making sure all of their Badger apparel is stocked and where it needs to be for the nearly-100 customers they're seeing every day.
And Wisegarver says, he thinks the further the Badgers go, the more sales they'll have.
"I mean, I have heard some people saying, 'oh, let's just wait and see how far they go kind of a thin,'" Wisegarver said.
The two managers welcome the new business, and they've got their fingers crossed that the Badgers outperform their expectations.
"Hey, I'll take it business wise," Robinson said. "I appreciate everybody coming in and getting excited. So seeing an uptick and people coming in, it just makes it even better for us and Wisconsin fans in general."