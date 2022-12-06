Badgers running back Isaac Guerendo enters transfer portal

MADISON (WKOW) — Another member of the Wisconsin football team has entered the transfer portal.
Running back Isaac Guerendo announced on Twitter he will be transferring. He has one year of eligibility remaining.
https://twitter.com/isaacguerendo/status/1600201693588750366?s=46&t=0GWkTc8C477w9gAxaOKkFw
"I want to thank my coaches, teammates, the strength staff, academic staff, and training staff for my last 5 years at Wisconsin. I have met lifelong friends along the way and made bonds that will last forever," Guerendo wrote.
Guerendo ran for 385 yards and 5 touchdowns in the 2022 season.
He joins a number of other Badger football players in the transfer portal, including starting quarterback Graham Mertz.