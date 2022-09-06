Badgers slide down a spot to 19 in AP Top 25

MADISON (WKOW) — Despite shutting out Illinois State Saturday evening, the Wisconsin Badgers fell a spot in the AP Top 25 College Football Poll.
The Badgers entered the season in the 18th spot and now sit at 19 following the first week of play.
There were several other shake ups in the poll's top ten teams. Georgia and Ohio State swapped spots — Georgia now sits at the second top team and Ohio State as the third. Clemson moved down a spot after its 41-10 win over Georgia Tech, and Southern California entered the top ten after its 66-14 win over Rice.
Notre Dame also dropped down three after its loss to Ohio State, and Southern California entered the top ten after its 66-14 win over Rice.
Three other Big Ten teams are still in the Top 25: Notre Dame dropped to number eight after its loss against Ohio State. Michigan moved up four spots to the fourth top team after winning over Colorado State. Michigan State inched up a spot after a win over Western Michigan University.
The Badgers play Washington State on Saturday.