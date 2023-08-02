BadgerSAFE app connects students, community members with safety resources

MADISON (WKOW) -- The UW Police Department launched a new app to help keep students, staff and community members safe.
The BadgerSAFE app is a multi-purpose app that keeps users informed with crime alerts and has several other safety functions.
One function allows users to call or text UWPD by pressing one button, though this doesn't replace calling 911 in case of an emergency.
Another feature allows users to "walk virtually" with a friend or family member. The person on the other end of the call can track the user's location and even call emergency services.
There's also an "I'm OK" button, which a user can press during a critical incident to let loved ones know they're safe.
Finally, the app provides easy access to campus resources.