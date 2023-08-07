Bagley man cited after crashing into shop building, driving away

BAGLEY, Wis. (WKOW) -- A Bagley man was cited Thursday after the Grant County Sheriff's Office reports he crashed into the side of a building and drove away.
Sheriff Nate Dreckman said a caller reported around 7 a.m. that it looked like someone crashed into the Wyalusing Township Shop Building on Dry Hollow Road.
Dreckman said an investigation revealed that a 69-year-old Bagley man was driving his truck the previous night when he turned around in the shop's parking lot and struck the building.
The man then left the area, went into a ditch on CTY P and hit several fence posts on his own property. He then drove home.
Dreckman said the township building was significantly damaged in the crash, and the man was cited for hit-and-run and failure to notify police of an accident.