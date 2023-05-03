Bagley man dead after Grant Co. boating accident

Bagley, Wis. (WKOW) -- A Bagley man is dead after a boating accident, according to the Grant County Coroner's Office.
County Coroner Phyllis Fuerstenberg said the Grant County Sheriff's Office got a 911 call Monday afternoon about a boat that was seen without a driver. It was seen in the backwaters of the Mississippi River near the River of Lakes Campground in Bagley.
Another 911 caller said a man had fallen out of the boat, and he was brought to shore and given CPR.
Emergency crews responded, and the man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Fuerstenberg identifies the man as Michael Coon, 68, of Bagley.
She said a witness reported they saw Coon in the boat, then another witness reported seeing him swimming after it, so they got a canoe to go help him.
Fuerstenberg said Coon was then found unconscious in the water and taken to shore. He wasn't wearing a personal floatation device at the time.
The Grant County Coroner’s Office has ruled Coon’s death as being accidental.